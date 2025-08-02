XyraDAO by VIRTUALS Price (XYRA)
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 8.17K USD. XYRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-11.79%
-27.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem. $XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand. 🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries. 🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem. 🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement. How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion. Meet the Team XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.
