Y8U AI (Y8U) real-time price is $0.01327413. Over the past 24 hours, Y8U traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. Y8U's all-time high price is $ 0.052433, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291619.
In terms of short-term performance, Y8U has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Y8U AI is $ 1.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of Y8U is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.33M.
During today, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Y8U AI is a groundbreaking native decentralized protocol engineered on the Humans blockchain, revolutionizing how personal data fuels artificial intelligence in a privacy-first world. At its core, Y8U AI merges content-addressable storage—think IPFS-like efficiency for immutable data anchoring—with smart contract-based consent management, empowering users with granular control over their digital essence. Users encode their unique traits, from voice recordings and facial scans to biometric patterns and behavioral data, as protected data NFTs. These aren't just collectibles; they're fortified vaults of personal IP, where every byte is yours to govern. AI Miners, distributed nodes in the network, can only access and process this data with explicit, revocable consent via on-chain smart contracts, ensuring ethical AI training without the creepy surveillance vibes of centralized giants. The project tackles the AI data hunger head-on: while models like GPT or Stable Diffusion guzzle petabytes of scraped internet slop, Y8U AI flips the script, creating a symbiotic ecosystem where individuals monetize their traits willingly, fostering diverse, bias-resistant AI evolution. It's not just tech; it's a manifesto for data sovereignty in the age of sentience-seeking machines, where your likeness isn't commodified but celebrated as a cornerstone of collective intelligence. (428 characters—wait, let's expand: Imagine a world where your laugh or your gaze isn't fodder for faceless corps but a tradable asset in a decentralized bazaar, driving AI that mirrors humanity's mosaic without erasing its edges.)
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
