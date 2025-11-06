ExchangeDEX+
The live Y8U AI price today is 0.01327413 USD. Track real-time Y8U to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore Y8U price trend easily at MEXC now.

Unlisted

$0.01327413
0.00%1D
Y8U AI (Y8U) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:36:14 (UTC+8)

Y8U AI (Y8U) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.052433
$ 0.00291619
0.00%

0.00%

Y8U AI (Y8U) real-time price is $0.01327413. Over the past 24 hours, Y8U traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. Y8U's all-time high price is $ 0.052433, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291619.

In terms of short-term performance, Y8U has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Y8U AI (Y8U) Market Information

$ 1.33M
--
$ 1.33M
100.00M
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Y8U AI is $ 1.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of Y8U is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.33M.

Y8U AI (Y8U) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Y8U AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Y8U AI (Y8U)

Y8U AI is a groundbreaking native decentralized protocol engineered on the Humans blockchain, revolutionizing how personal data fuels artificial intelligence in a privacy-first world. At its core, Y8U AI merges content-addressable storage—think IPFS-like efficiency for immutable data anchoring—with smart contract-based consent management, empowering users with granular control over their digital essence. Users encode their unique traits, from voice recordings and facial scans to biometric patterns and behavioral data, as protected data NFTs. These aren't just collectibles; they're fortified vaults of personal IP, where every byte is yours to govern. AI Miners, distributed nodes in the network, can only access and process this data with explicit, revocable consent via on-chain smart contracts, ensuring ethical AI training without the creepy surveillance vibes of centralized giants. The project tackles the AI data hunger head-on: while models like GPT or Stable Diffusion guzzle petabytes of scraped internet slop, Y8U AI flips the script, creating a symbiotic ecosystem where individuals monetize their traits willingly, fostering diverse, bias-resistant AI evolution. It's not just tech; it's a manifesto for data sovereignty in the age of sentience-seeking machines, where your likeness isn't commodified but celebrated as a cornerstone of collective intelligence. (428 characters—wait, let's expand: Imagine a world where your laugh or your gaze isn't fodder for faceless corps but a tradable asset in a decentralized bazaar, driving AI that mirrors humanity's mosaic without erasing its edges.)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Y8U AI (Y8U) Resource

Official Website

Y8U AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Y8U AI (Y8U) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Y8U AI (Y8U) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Y8U AI.

Check the Y8U AI price prediction now!

Y8U to Local Currencies

Y8U AI (Y8U) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Y8U AI (Y8U) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about Y8U token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Y8U AI (Y8U)

How much is Y8U AI (Y8U) worth today?
The live Y8U price in USD is 0.01327413 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current Y8U to USD price?
The current price of Y8U to USD is $ 0.01327413. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Y8U AI?
The market cap for Y8U is $ 1.33M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of Y8U?
The circulating supply of Y8U is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of Y8U?
Y8U achieved an ATH price of 0.052433 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of Y8U?
Y8U saw an ATL price of 0.00291619 USD.
What is the trading volume of Y8U?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for Y8U is -- USD.
Will Y8U go higher this year?
Y8U might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Y8U price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Y8U AI (Y8U) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

