Y8U AI (Y8U) Tokenomics
Y8U AI (Y8U) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Y8U AI (Y8U), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Y8U AI (Y8U) Information
Y8U AI is a groundbreaking native decentralized protocol engineered on the Humans blockchain, revolutionizing how personal data fuels artificial intelligence in a privacy-first world. At its core, Y8U AI merges content-addressable storage—think IPFS-like efficiency for immutable data anchoring—with smart contract-based consent management, empowering users with granular control over their digital essence. Users encode their unique traits, from voice recordings and facial scans to biometric patterns and behavioral data, as protected data NFTs. These aren't just collectibles; they're fortified vaults of personal IP, where every byte is yours to govern. AI Miners, distributed nodes in the network, can only access and process this data with explicit, revocable consent via on-chain smart contracts, ensuring ethical AI training without the creepy surveillance vibes of centralized giants. The project tackles the AI data hunger head-on: while models like GPT or Stable Diffusion guzzle petabytes of scraped internet slop, Y8U AI flips the script, creating a symbiotic ecosystem where individuals monetize their traits willingly, fostering diverse, bias-resistant AI evolution. It's not just tech; it's a manifesto for data sovereignty in the age of sentience-seeking machines, where your likeness isn't commodified but celebrated as a cornerstone of collective intelligence. (428 characters—wait, let's expand: Imagine a world where your laugh or your gaze isn't fodder for faceless corps but a tradable asset in a decentralized bazaar, driving AI that mirrors humanity's mosaic without erasing its edges.)
Y8U AI (Y8U) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Y8U AI (Y8U) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of Y8U tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many Y8U tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand Y8U's tokenomics, explore Y8U token's live price!
Y8U Price Prediction
Want to know where Y8U might be heading? Our Y8U price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for