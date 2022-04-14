Y8U (Y8U) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Y8U (Y8U), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Y8U (Y8U) Information Y8U.AI is a native decentralized protocol built on top of the Humans blockchain that combines content-addressable storage with smart contract-based consent management, allowing users to control how their traits, encoded as protected data NFTs (and ranging from voice recordings, face scans and beyond) are processed by AI Miners. Official Website: https://y8u.ai Whitepaper: https://y8u.ai/docs/Y8U-litepaper.pdf Buy Y8U Now!

Y8U (Y8U) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 362.43K
Total Supply: $ 293.10M
Circulating Supply: $ 293.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 362.43K
All-Time High: $ 0.111159
All-Time Low: $ 0.00123653
Current Price: $ 0.00123656

Y8U (Y8U) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Y8U (Y8U) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of Y8U tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many Y8U tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand Y8U's tokenomics, explore Y8U token's live price!

