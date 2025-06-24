Yait Siu Price (YAIT)
The live price of Yait Siu (YAIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 779.17K USD. YAIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yait Siu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Yait Siu price change within the day is +7.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YAIT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Yait Siu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yait Siu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yait Siu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yait Siu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yait Siu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.15%
+7.56%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yait Siu is a next-generation AI agent that is multi-modal, multi-platform, and multi-skilled, designed to seamlessly integrate across various environments. Built with a focus on innovation, experimentation, and transparency, Yait Siu represents a groundbreaking step in AI development. By utilizing a universe of modular components, it enables the design and creation of frameworks that allow models to interact independently with the wider world. This approach fosters dynamic and flexible collaboration between AI systems and real-world applications, empowering developers to create solutions that are intelligent, scalable, and adaptive. As a project that builds and experiments in public, Yait Siu is redefining how AI systems are developed, deployed, and integrated across multiple domains, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the AI landscape.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yait Siu (YAIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YAIT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
