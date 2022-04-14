YAK (YAK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YAK (YAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YAK (YAK) Information $YAK, referred to as "The Pepe Killer," is a decentralized, Ethereum-based memecoin designed to foster a unified and engaged community through a shared mission of surpassing the market position of $PEPE and other notable cryptocurrencies. Its primary utility lies in creating a communal investment culture that emphasizes loyalty, collective action, and the achievement of significant milestones before considering liquidity events, such as listings on major exchanges. Yak commits to a zero-tax protocol, ensuring all transactions are free from fees, with an emphasis on direct community benefit and growth. Official Website: https://www.yakcoin.org/ Buy YAK Now!

YAK (YAK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YAK (YAK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 888,888.89T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.51K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

YAK (YAK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YAK (YAK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YAK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YAK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YAK's tokenomics, explore YAK token's live price!

