The Yakushima Inu: Japan's Rarest Dog Breed The Yakushima Inu, a rare breed from Yakushima Island, Japan, is a medium-sized Spitz-type dog bred for wild boar hunting. Its wolf-like nature and elusive history fascinate enthusiasts. Crossbreeding with other breeds has made purebreds nearly extinct, leaving its status uncertain and documentation scarce. Renowned for loyalty and intelligence, the Yakushima Inu thrived in Yakushima’s rugged forests. Unlike recognized Nihon Ken breeds, it lacks official designation, adding to its obscurity. Its sturdy build and thick coat suited the island’s terrain, but limited records hinder defining clear breed standards. With few, if any, purebred Yakushima Inus left, preservation is challenging. Enthusiasts may connect with Japanese breeder networks to learn more. Its rarity emphasizes the need for conservation to protect this unique piece of Japan’s canine heritage from disappearing entirely.

How much will Yakushima Inu (YAKU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yakushima Inu (YAKU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

Understanding the tokenomics of Yakushima Inu (YAKU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

The live YAKU price in USD is 0 USD. The market cap for YAKU is $ 22.67K USD. The circulating supply of YAKU is 420.69B USD. YAKU achieved an ATH price of 0.0000332 USD. YAKU saw an ATL price of 0 USD.

