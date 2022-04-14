Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Yakushima Inu (YAKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Information

The Yakushima Inu: Japan's Rarest Dog Breed

The Yakushima Inu, a rare breed from Yakushima Island, Japan, is a medium-sized Spitz-type dog bred for wild boar hunting. Its wolf-like nature and elusive history fascinate enthusiasts. Crossbreeding with other breeds has made purebreds nearly extinct, leaving its status uncertain and documentation scarce.

Renowned for loyalty and intelligence, the Yakushima Inu thrived in Yakushima’s rugged forests. Unlike recognized Nihon Ken breeds, it lacks official designation, adding to its obscurity. Its sturdy build and thick coat suited the island’s terrain, but limited records hinder defining clear breed standards.

With few, if any, purebred Yakushima Inus left, preservation is challenging. Enthusiasts may connect with Japanese breeder networks to learn more. Its rarity emphasizes the need for conservation to protect this unique piece of Japan’s canine heritage from disappearing entirely.

https://yakushimainu.dog

Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yakushima Inu (YAKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 22.85K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 22.85K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Yakushima Inu (YAKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yakushima Inu (YAKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YAKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YAKU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YAKU's tokenomics, explore YAKU token's live price!

YAKU Price Prediction

Want to know where YAKU might be heading? Our YAKU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.