Yann LeCoin Price (YANN)
Yann LeCoin (YANN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 26.01K USD. YANN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YANN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YANN price information.
During today, the price change of Yann LeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yann LeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yann LeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yann LeCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+25.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+28.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yann LeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yann LeCoin is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the early days of Yann LeCun's artificial intelligence research, when the necessary ingredients for artificial intelligence did not yet exist and Yann was inventing them from scratch with new math, custom programming languages, and lo-fi hardware. It's an homage to both his contributions and to the era of retro computing in which he started his career.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yann LeCoin (YANN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YANN token's extensive tokenomics now!
