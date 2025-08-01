What is Yann LeCoin (YANN)

Yann LeCoin is a meme token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the early days of Yann LeCun's artificial intelligence research, when the necessary ingredients for artificial intelligence did not yet exist and Yann was inventing them from scratch with new math, custom programming languages, and lo-fi hardware. It's an homage to both his contributions and to the era of retro computing in which he started his career.

