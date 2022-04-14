yap (YAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into yap (YAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

yap (YAP) Information Yap is for tweeters, podders, streamers, memers & just overall yappers. Yap will be making a meme website for top memes of the day & yap.capital merch brand for Yap Caps. From using playful approach to onboarding users onchain hopefully Yap will help with natural spread of crypto via organic word of mouth. yap.money will be an easy way to share "meme" value. Not much better feeling than yapping with your homies. Official Website: https://yap.capital Buy YAP Now!

yap (YAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for yap (YAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.43K $ 52.43K $ 52.43K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.43K $ 52.43K $ 52.43K All-Time High: $ 0.00709958 $ 0.00709958 $ 0.00709958 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000412 $ 0.0000412 $ 0.0000412 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about yap (YAP) price

yap (YAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of yap (YAP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YAP's tokenomics, explore YAP token's live price!

