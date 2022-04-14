Yapp Ai (YAPP) Tokenomics
Yapp Ai (YAPP) Information
Yapp AI is an all-in-one platform designed to support everyone in the Web3 ecosystem from projects launching tokens, to influencers and creators, as well as communities and traders seeking real-time insights.
By combining advanced AI analytics with streamlined campaign management, Yapp AI makes attention measurable and rewarding. Projects can create campaigns where creators compete to promote their message, and AI fairly scores each contribution based on genuine impact eliminating guesswork and reducing marketing waste.
Yapp Ai (YAPP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yapp Ai (YAPP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Yapp Ai (YAPP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yapp Ai (YAPP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YAPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YAPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
