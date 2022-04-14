Yapp Ai (YAPP) Information

Yapp AI is an all-in-one platform designed to support everyone in the Web3 ecosystem from projects launching tokens, to influencers and creators, as well as communities and traders seeking real-time insights.

By combining advanced AI analytics with streamlined campaign management, Yapp AI makes attention measurable and rewarding. Projects can create campaigns where creators compete to promote their message, and AI fairly scores each contribution based on genuine impact eliminating guesswork and reducing marketing waste.