YapTrade (YT) Information

YapTrade is a decentralized OTC marketplace designed for trading influence-based assets that are traditionally illiquid. It provides a secure, private, and structured market for assets such as Kaito voting rights, Smart Follower trades, and Kaito airdrop rights.

Unlike traditional crypto exchanges that focus on fungible tokens, YapTrade specializes in assets that directly impact governance, influence, and rewards. Through escrow-backed transactions, collateralized agreements, and manual verification, YapTrade ensures that buyers and sellers can trade with confidence and security.