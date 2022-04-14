YAWN (YAWN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YAWN (YAWN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YAWN (YAWN) Information Welcome to Yawn’s World! Meet Yawn, the sleepiest member of the group. He was so deep in slumber that he missed the invitation to join the Boys' Club, a regret he's carried ever since. Determined to rise above, Yawn is now launching his own venture with $YAWN, the world's first meme token that enables holders to earn profits from businesses and services developed under the Yawn brand. Our mission is to make Yawn a household name, fostering a community that amplifies our brand's influence. It's Yawn's world; you're just living in it. Official Website: https://yawnsworld.com/ Buy YAWN Now!

YAWN (YAWN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 159.56K
Total Supply: $ 8.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 8.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 159.56K
All-Time High: $ 0.00495001
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000772
Current Price: $ 0

YAWN (YAWN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YAWN (YAWN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YAWN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YAWN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YAWN's tokenomics, explore YAWN token's live price!

