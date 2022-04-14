Yay StakeStone Ether (YAYSTONE) Tokenomics
The SocialFi “Yay!” provides a place where web2 and web3 meet, where users and investors co-exist, and where everyone can connect, create a community and earn rewards. Since January 2020, Yay! offers over 9 million users a place where users find their interests, get connected, create community, casually make group calls, and more. Now, we are building our tokenomics which require the participation of Web3 investors worldwide. Therefore, Yay! Staking Campaign is launched as part of our long-term vision.
The Yay! Staking Campaign is designed to strengthen the Yay! ecosystem liquidity by allowing users to earn various rewards through participation. The campaign primarily targets Yay! supporters, encouraging them to stake their assets with protocol partners such as StakeStone, Kelp, and others via Yay! Dashboard. In return, participants can earn not only various points from these partners but also Yay! Gold and additional points along with future planned airdrop by Yay!
Understanding the tokenomics of Yay StakeStone Ether (YAYSTONE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YAYSTONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YAYSTONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.