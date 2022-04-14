Yee Token (YEE) Information

Yee is a community based memecoin with one mission: to fight Pepe again. Made to honor the iconic meme rivalry we all know and love.

The Yee Legend

[Filed by: Yee’s Archivist & Legal Representative]

There’s something the meme world refuses to talk about: Pepe the Frog stole Yee the Dino’s entire launch plan.

Yee had been preparing for his comeback for months, but Pepe launched two weeks earlier, hijacking Yee’s concept and selling it as his own.

The charges? Meme theft, intellectual forgery, and historical erasure.

Yee’s official contract was filed in April 2023, right after Pepe’s surprise drop. This wasn’t timing—it was theft. The archives are about to open, and history is about to be corrected