Yee is a community based memecoin with one mission: to fight Pepe again. Made to honor the iconic meme rivalry we all know and love.
The Yee Legend
[Filed by: Yee’s Archivist & Legal Representative]
There’s something the meme world refuses to talk about: Pepe the Frog stole Yee the Dino’s entire launch plan.
Yee had been preparing for his comeback for months, but Pepe launched two weeks earlier, hijacking Yee’s concept and selling it as his own.
The charges? Meme theft, intellectual forgery, and historical erasure.
Yee’s official contract was filed in April 2023, right after Pepe’s surprise drop. This wasn’t timing—it was theft. The archives are about to open, and history is about to be corrected
Yee Token (YEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yee Token (YEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YEE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YEE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
YEE Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.