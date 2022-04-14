Yeet (YEET) Tokenomics
Yeet (YEET) Information
Yeet is one of the most prominent brands in the Berachain ecosystem and home to the most Yeetarded movements and products, including the Yeetard NFTs.
There are 3 different core products:
- Yeet Game: This is the flagship product, and is a mix of DeFi and onchain gaming which has created a game in which players can play and win $BERA and get $YEET prizes just for playing
- YeetBonds: An open marketplace for OTC sales where users can buy their favorite Berachain ecosystem tokens at a discount to market price. This is a collaboration with Bond Protocol, formerly known as OlympusPro
- Vault: A yield product that farms liquidity and compounds rewards in a complex high yield DeFi yield farming strategy, but made simple and Yeetard-friendly for users
$YEET staking: Staking $YEET entitles users to receive revenue generated from the suite of Yeet’s products. This revenue is generated in $BERA and stablecoins, not in $YEET. In addition, all earned rewards are automatically farmed in the vault on behalf of users so that their rewards are also earning yield. These rewards may be claimed at any time.
Yeet (YEET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yeet (YEET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Yeet (YEET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yeet (YEET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YEET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YEET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
