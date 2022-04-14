Yelay (YLAY) Information

Yelay is the Yield Layer for DeFi - empowering Web3 builders to transform yield into innovative products and services.

Yelay is a decentralized yield infrastructure enabling the creation of yield-based products for both consumers and enterprises. It abstracts away the complexity of generating risk-adjusted yields on idle crypto assets into a “yield layer”. This yield layer is underpinned by customisable smart vaults which can subsequently be used as plug & play monetisation tools