This is the contract address for Yellow Shib ($SHIBY), a memecoin launched on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). It's themed around a "yellow" version of the popular Shiba Inu meme, positioned as "The Yellow Shib for Binance" to tie into the BNB Chain's branding.

It's gaining quick traction as a community-driven meme token, with heavy promotion tying it to the original $SHIB ecosystem (e.g., "SHIB has always been yellow! WOOF!"). Recent X (Twitter) buzz includes calls from influencers and holders, emphasizing its rapid volume growth (nearly $5M mentioned in early posts) and community "WOOF" rallies. It was one of the most mentioned contract addresses on X in the past 4 hours (28 mentions).