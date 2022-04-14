Yellow Umbrella (YU) Tokenomics
YU Token is a digital asset based on blockchain technology, designed to support the economic independence and sustainable growth of small businesses. Traditional payment systems are burdened with high card transaction fees, payment delays, and restrictions imposed by centralized financial institutions. These challenges significantly increase the operational costs for small business owners.
As an alternative payment solution, YU Token leverages blockchain technology to enable fast and transparent transactions. This allows small businesses to conduct direct transactions with customers without the burden of card transaction fees, while consumers can benefit from a more efficient and cost-effective payment experience using YU Token. Additionally, YU Token utilizes decentralized blockchain technology to maximize security and transparency in transactions. Without reliance on traditional financial institutions, transactions are executed automatically through Smart Contracts, enabling the creation of a secure and trustworthy payment ecosystem.
YU Token is built on the Solana blockchain, known for its high processing speed and low transaction fees. These attributes make YU Token a practical and seamless payment solution for real-world applications.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
