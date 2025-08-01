YellowFangUSD1 Price (YFUSD1)
YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 92.53K USD. YFUSD1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YFUSD1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YFUSD1 price information.
During today, the price change of YellowFangUSD1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YellowFangUSD1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YellowFangUSD1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YellowFangUSD1 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YellowFangUSD1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.33%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YellowFangUSD (YFUSD) is a zero-tax BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain designed as a BUSD-native ecosystem hub. The project operates with 0% buy and sell taxes, 100% community ownership, and permanently locked liquidity. YellowFangUSD powers a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem including staking protocols, trading tools, payment gateways, and blockchain analytics. The token serves as the utility currency across multiple interconnected applications such as FangStake for yield farming, FangSignal for AI-powered market analysis, and FangPay for merchant payments. The ecosystem maintains BUSD liquidity pairs across all projects to provide stability and seamless value preservation. Smart contracts are built using OpenZeppelin standards with security features including reentrancy protection and emergency controls.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YellowFangUSD1 (YFUSD1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YFUSD1 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YFUSD1 to VND
₫--
|1 YFUSD1 to AUD
A$--
|1 YFUSD1 to GBP
￡--
|1 YFUSD1 to EUR
€--
|1 YFUSD1 to USD
$--
|1 YFUSD1 to MYR
RM--
|1 YFUSD1 to TRY
₺--
|1 YFUSD1 to JPY
¥--
|1 YFUSD1 to ARS
ARS$--
|1 YFUSD1 to RUB
₽--
|1 YFUSD1 to INR
₹--
|1 YFUSD1 to IDR
Rp--
|1 YFUSD1 to KRW
₩--
|1 YFUSD1 to PHP
₱--
|1 YFUSD1 to EGP
￡E.--
|1 YFUSD1 to BRL
R$--
|1 YFUSD1 to CAD
C$--
|1 YFUSD1 to BDT
৳--
|1 YFUSD1 to NGN
₦--
|1 YFUSD1 to UAH
₴--
|1 YFUSD1 to VES
Bs--
|1 YFUSD1 to CLP
$--
|1 YFUSD1 to PKR
Rs--
|1 YFUSD1 to KZT
₸--
|1 YFUSD1 to THB
฿--
|1 YFUSD1 to TWD
NT$--
|1 YFUSD1 to AED
د.إ--
|1 YFUSD1 to CHF
Fr--
|1 YFUSD1 to HKD
HK$--
|1 YFUSD1 to MAD
.د.م--
|1 YFUSD1 to MXN
$--
|1 YFUSD1 to PLN
zł--
|1 YFUSD1 to RON
лв--
|1 YFUSD1 to SEK
kr--
|1 YFUSD1 to BGN
лв--
|1 YFUSD1 to HUF
Ft--
|1 YFUSD1 to CZK
Kč--
|1 YFUSD1 to KWD
د.ك--
|1 YFUSD1 to ILS
₪--