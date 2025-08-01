Yield GATA Price (YGATA)
Yield GATA (YGATA) is currently trading at 0.00707738 USD with a market cap of $ 102.65K USD. YGATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Yield GATA to USD was $ -0.000332314937127494.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yield GATA to USD was $ -0.0012031786.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yield GATA to USD was $ -0.0031114851.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yield GATA to USD was $ -0.007989091043419188.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000332314937127494
|-4.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012031786
|-17.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031114851
|-43.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007989091043419188
|-53.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yield GATA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-4.48%
-12.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GATA Yield DAO is a decentralized, community-governed organization focused on sustainable yield generation and resource allocation. Governed by yGATA stakers, GATA Yield DAO is committed to long-term value growth and to support aligned projects in Cosmos/IBC, with decisions made through open and verifiable governance. Designed for equitable participation, GATA Yield DAO prioritizes community benefits and financial sustainability.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YGATA to VND
₫186.2412547
|1 YGATA to AUD
A$0.010969939
|1 YGATA to GBP
￡0.005308035
|1 YGATA to EUR
€0.0061573206
|1 YGATA to USD
$0.00707738
|1 YGATA to MYR
RM0.0302204126
|1 YGATA to TRY
₺0.287695497
|1 YGATA to JPY
¥1.061607
|1 YGATA to ARS
ARS$9.7083252412
|1 YGATA to RUB
₽0.56972909
|1 YGATA to INR
₹0.6191292024
|1 YGATA to IDR
Rp116.0226043872
|1 YGATA to KRW
₩9.9401094362
|1 YGATA to PHP
₱0.4111250042
|1 YGATA to EGP
￡E.0.3441729894
|1 YGATA to BRL
R$0.039633328
|1 YGATA to CAD
C$0.0097667844
|1 YGATA to BDT
৳0.864855836
|1 YGATA to NGN
₦10.8382289582
|1 YGATA to UAH
₴0.2956929364
|1 YGATA to VES
Bs0.87051774
|1 YGATA to CLP
$6.88629074
|1 YGATA to PKR
Rs2.0077111584
|1 YGATA to KZT
₸3.8401156142
|1 YGATA to THB
฿0.2324211592
|1 YGATA to TWD
NT$0.2117552096
|1 YGATA to AED
د.إ0.0259739846
|1 YGATA to CHF
Fr0.0057326778
|1 YGATA to HKD
HK$0.0554866592
|1 YGATA to MAD
.د.م0.064758027
|1 YGATA to MXN
$0.1339748034
|1 YGATA to PLN
zł0.0264694012
|1 YGATA to RON
лв0.0314235672
|1 YGATA to SEK
kr0.0694290978
|1 YGATA to BGN
лв0.0121023198
|1 YGATA to HUF
Ft2.482391035
|1 YGATA to CZK
Kč0.1524467652
|1 YGATA to KWD
د.ك0.00216567828
|1 YGATA to ILS
₪0.0242046396