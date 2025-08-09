Yield Yak AVAX Price (YYAVAX)
Yield Yak AVAX (YYAVAX) is currently trading at 27.51 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YYAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Yield Yak AVAX to USD was $ +1.089.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yield Yak AVAX to USD was $ +6.4991769780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yield Yak AVAX to USD was $ +2.6517439200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yield Yak AVAX to USD was $ -1.222708280195734.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.089
|+4.12%
|30 Days
|$ +6.4991769780
|+23.62%
|60 Days
|$ +2.6517439200
|+9.64%
|90 Days
|$ -1.222708280195734
|-4.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Yield Yak AVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
+4.12%
+11.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
yyAVAX is liquid staked AVAX on the Avalanche network. yyAVAX was launched by Yield Yak, an Avalanche-native project which builds DeFi tools for users. Yield Yak has partnered with Geode Finance, liquid staking infrastructure providers, and the Eden Network of validators to allow users to earn native yield from the Avalanche P-Chain via this derivative token.
