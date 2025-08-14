What is YieldFarming Index (YFX)

What is the project about? YFX is a crypto hedge fund that generates high returns on investment by farming strategies and exclusive investment opportunities. What makes your project unique? The crypto market is plagued by a lack of capital for key projects. Historically, UniV2 project incentives have been pennies on the dollar. Zyberswap earns only 50k in fees and 10k in protocol revenue, despite giving out over $400k worth of incentives. Although the Solidly model has improved this situation by increasing earning incentives to 20 and 70 cents on the dollar, there is still room for improvement. Through hedging between quantitative and qualitative trading strategies, we are expecting a 2.0–2.5% MoM return on the underlying Treasury value, with a conservative APR estimate of 40% APR. History of your project. We raised $2 million for our presale, through a private sale and presale on GMD Protocol's launchpad (https://app.gmdprotocol.com/launchpad). We are currently deploying our funds on different yieldfarming apps, improving the relative fund value and bolstering the value of our token. What’s next for your project? We are going to yield farm through the bear market, slowly but steadily improving our RFV. What can your token be used for? YFX's token can be used to stake in single-stake vaults of $YFX token that streamline part of the protocol's revenue to stakers. (yfxstaking.com)

