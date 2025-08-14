YieldFarming Index Price (YFX)
YieldFarming Index (YFX) is currently trading at 0.950942 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YFX price information.
During today, the price change of YieldFarming Index to USD was $ +0.00288962.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YieldFarming Index to USD was $ +0.0333479193.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YieldFarming Index to USD was $ -0.0461028092.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YieldFarming Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00288962
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0333479193
|+3.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0461028092
|-4.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YieldFarming Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+0.30%
-3.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? YFX is a crypto hedge fund that generates high returns on investment by farming strategies and exclusive investment opportunities. What makes your project unique? The crypto market is plagued by a lack of capital for key projects. Historically, UniV2 project incentives have been pennies on the dollar. Zyberswap earns only 50k in fees and 10k in protocol revenue, despite giving out over $400k worth of incentives. Although the Solidly model has improved this situation by increasing earning incentives to 20 and 70 cents on the dollar, there is still room for improvement. Through hedging between quantitative and qualitative trading strategies, we are expecting a 2.0–2.5% MoM return on the underlying Treasury value, with a conservative APR estimate of 40% APR. History of your project. We raised $2 million for our presale, through a private sale and presale on GMD Protocol's launchpad (https://app.gmdprotocol.com/launchpad). We are currently deploying our funds on different yieldfarming apps, improving the relative fund value and bolstering the value of our token. What’s next for your project? We are going to yield farm through the bear market, slowly but steadily improving our RFV. What can your token be used for? YFX's token can be used to stake in single-stake vaults of $YFX token that streamline part of the protocol's revenue to stakers. (yfxstaking.com)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YieldFarming Index (YFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YFX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YFX to VND
₫25,024.03873
|1 YFX to AUD
A$1.44543184
|1 YFX to GBP
￡0.69418766
|1 YFX to EUR
€0.8083007
|1 YFX to USD
$0.950942
|1 YFX to MYR
RM3.98444698
|1 YFX to TRY
₺38.76990534
|1 YFX to JPY
¥138.837532
|1 YFX to ARS
ARS$1,249.59484452
|1 YFX to RUB
₽75.54283248
|1 YFX to INR
₹83.16938732
|1 YFX to IDR
Rp15,337.77204626
|1 YFX to KRW
₩1,317.09270768
|1 YFX to PHP
₱53.8708643
|1 YFX to EGP
￡E.45.92098918
|1 YFX to BRL
R$5.12557738
|1 YFX to CAD
C$1.30279054
|1 YFX to BDT
৳115.61552836
|1 YFX to NGN
₦1,458.49778308
|1 YFX to UAH
₴39.50213068
|1 YFX to VES
Bs126.475286
|1 YFX to CLP
$905.296784
|1 YFX to PKR
Rs269.99145264
|1 YFX to KZT
₸512.082267
|1 YFX to THB
฿30.7154266
|1 YFX to TWD
NT$28.4807129
|1 YFX to AED
د.إ3.48995714
|1 YFX to CHF
Fr0.7607536
|1 YFX to HKD
HK$7.45538528
|1 YFX to AMD
֏364.76233236
|1 YFX to MAD
.د.م8.558478
|1 YFX to MXN
$17.72555888
|1 YFX to PLN
zł3.45191946
|1 YFX to RON
лв4.10806944
|1 YFX to SEK
kr9.0814961
|1 YFX to BGN
лв1.58807314
|1 YFX to HUF
Ft321.3708489
|1 YFX to CZK
Kč19.8746878
|1 YFX to KWD
د.ك0.29003731
|1 YFX to ILS
₪3.21418396