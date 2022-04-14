YieldFarming Index (YFX) Tokenomics
What is the project about? YFX is a crypto hedge fund that generates high returns on investment by farming strategies and exclusive investment opportunities.
What makes your project unique? The crypto market is plagued by a lack of capital for key projects. Historically, UniV2 project incentives have been pennies on the dollar. Zyberswap earns only 50k in fees and 10k in protocol revenue, despite giving out over $400k worth of incentives. Although the Solidly model has improved this situation by increasing earning incentives to 20 and 70 cents on the dollar, there is still room for improvement. Through hedging between quantitative and qualitative trading strategies, we are expecting a 2.0–2.5% MoM return on the underlying Treasury value, with a conservative APR estimate of 40% APR.
History of your project. We raised $2 million for our presale, through a private sale and presale on GMD Protocol's launchpad (https://app.gmdprotocol.com/launchpad). We are currently deploying our funds on different yieldfarming apps, improving the relative fund value and bolstering the value of our token.
What’s next for your project? We are going to yield farm through the bear market, slowly but steadily improving our RFV.
What can your token be used for? YFX's token can be used to stake in single-stake vaults of $YFX token that streamline part of the protocol's revenue to stakers. (yfxstaking.com)
Understanding the tokenomics of YieldFarming Index (YFX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YFX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YFX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
