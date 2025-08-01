What is YieldFi yToken (YUSD)

YieldFi is revolutionising decentralised finance with its comprehensive, cross-chain asset management platform. Delivering ~25% real yield on stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it offers a high-performance alternative to traditional investment options. With a proven track record of less than 1% drawdown over five years, YieldFi combines stability with high returns. Key Features: Exceptional Yields on Stablecoins - Earn High APY on USDT, USDC, and DAI (Current APY ≈ 25%) Your Personal Asset Manager: Diversify your capital with our systematic delta-neutral strategies across the centralized and decentralized finance platforms (CEXs and DEXs) universe to guarantee uncorrelated and consistent APY. No Lock-In: Withdraw your assets anytime (or swap via DEXes) Minimal Risk Exposure: Rigorous backtesting of strategies by a team of quants and experts over the last 3 years, with a maximum drawdown <1%, ensuring stable and reliable returns. Incentivized Ecosystem: Earn daily rewards while participating in DeFi opportunities such as AMM, Lending & Borrowing, CDPs, Perps, L2 Farming, Re-staking, and more Cross-Chain Support: Works seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems.

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics

