YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 1.007$ 1.007 $ 1.007 Lowest Price $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +0.33% Price Change (7D) +0.33%

YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) real-time price is $1.005. Over the past 24 hours, YNRWAX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. YNRWAX's all-time high price is $ 1.007, while its all-time low price is $ 1.001.

In terms of short-term performance, YNRWAX has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YieldNest RWA MAX (YNRWAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 635.88K$ 635.88K $ 635.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 635.88K$ 635.88K $ 635.88K Circulation Supply 632.41K 632.41K 632.41K Total Supply 632,408.4559085018 632,408.4559085018 632,408.4559085018

The current Market Cap of YieldNest RWA MAX is $ 635.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YNRWAX is 632.41K, with a total supply of 632408.4559085018. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 635.88K.