Yieltra (YLT) is a DeFi-native token designed to deliver passive income in USDC to its holders through a fully automated mechanism embedded in its smart contract. Operating on the Solana blockchain, Yieltra enables fast, low-cost transactions and effortless participation — without the need for staking, wallet connection, or centralized platforms.
Yieltra is more than a token — it’s an economic engine: rewarding users, sustaining itself, and scaling organically through community engagement and protocol growth.
Yieltra (YLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yieltra (YLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
