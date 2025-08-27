What is YLDS (YLDS)

YLDS is a new USD-pegged stablecoin launched by Figure Markets Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Figure Certificate Corp (“FCC”). YLDS originated from the need Figure Markets saw in the financial services space for a USD pegged digital asset that inherently accrues interest, is fully transferrable, and has the regulatory clarity of a registered security. Each YLDS is a transferable digital certificate backed by investments similar to those of a prime money market fund.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YLDS (YLDS) How much is YLDS (YLDS) worth today? The live YLDS price in USD is 0.999986 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current YLDS to USD price? $ 0.999986 . Check out The current price of YLDS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of YLDS? The market cap for YLDS is $ 3.42M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of YLDS? The circulating supply of YLDS is 3.42M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YLDS? YLDS achieved an ATH price of 0.999987 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YLDS? YLDS saw an ATL price of 0.999978 USD . What is the trading volume of YLDS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YLDS is -- USD . Will YLDS go higher this year? YLDS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YLDS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

