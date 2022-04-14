YLDS (YLDS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YLDS (YLDS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YLDS (YLDS) Information YLDS is a new USD-pegged stablecoin launched by Figure Markets Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Figure Certificate Corp ("FCC"). YLDS originated from the need Figure Markets saw in the financial services space for a USD pegged digital asset that inherently accrues interest, is fully transferrable, and has the regulatory clarity of a registered security. Each YLDS is a transferable digital certificate backed by investments similar to those of a prime money market fund. Official Website: https://www.figuremarkets.com/c/ylds

YLDS (YLDS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 3.42M Total Supply: $ 3.42M Circulating Supply: $ 3.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 0.999987 All-Time Low: $ 0.999978 Current Price: $ 0.999986

YLDS (YLDS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YLDS (YLDS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YLDS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YLDS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YLDS's tokenomics, explore YLDS token's live price!

