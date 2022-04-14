ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) Tokenomics
ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) Information
ynBNBx is a MAX LRT defining a new LRT class designed to optimize yield from BNB staking, restaking, and DeFi strategies, leveraging BNB Chain's unique infrastructure and multi-chain capabilities. MAX LRTs dynamically rebalance assets across multiple tokenized strategies and chains.
ynBNBx generates yield from BNB staking, DeFi opportunities within the BNB Chain ecosystem, and cross-chain restaking strategies. Its modular framework enables the addition or removal of strategies, ensuring ynBNBx adapts to evolving market conditions while maintaining a focus on security and safety.
ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YNBNBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YNBNBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand YNBNBX's tokenomics, explore YNBNBX token's live price!
YNBNBX Price Prediction
Want to know where YNBNBX might be heading? Our YNBNBX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.