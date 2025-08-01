ynETH MAX Price (YNETHX)
ynETH MAX (YNETHX) is currently trading at 3,860.53 USD with a market cap of $ 39.25M USD. YNETHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
YNETHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ynETH MAX to USD was $ -193.789537861449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ynETH MAX to USD was $ +1,987.0371820740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ynETH MAX to USD was $ +1,843.4065494770.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ynETH MAX to USD was $ +1,955.4155478278947.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -193.789537861449
|-4.77%
|30 Days
|$ +1,987.0371820740
|+51.47%
|60 Days
|$ +1,843.4065494770
|+47.75%
|90 Days
|$ +1,955.4155478278947
|+102.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of ynETH MAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-4.77%
+0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ynETHx is a MAX LRT defining a new LRT class designed to optimize yield from ETH restaking and DeFi strategies using L1 settlement assurances all under 1 product. MAX LRTs rebalance assets across multiple tokenized strategies and multiple chains with the goal of achieving a risk adjusted 10-15% APY. ynETHx generates yield from ETH staking, EigenLayer restaking, and DeFi strategies. Strategies are modular and enable the ability to add and remove strategies allowing ynETHx to adapt to an evolving market to maintain the highest-yielding restaking opportunities, while always keeping security and safety in mind. Strategies are managed by the YieldNest DAO/subDAO’s.
Understanding the tokenomics of ynETH MAX (YNETHX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YNETHX token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 YNETHX to VND
₫101,589,846.95
|1 YNETHX to AUD
A$5,983.8215
|1 YNETHX to GBP
￡2,895.3975
|1 YNETHX to EUR
€3,358.6611
|1 YNETHX to USD
$3,860.53
|1 YNETHX to MYR
RM16,484.4631
|1 YNETHX to TRY
₺156,969.1498
|1 YNETHX to JPY
¥579,079.5
|1 YNETHX to ARS
ARS$5,295,643.4222
|1 YNETHX to RUB
₽313,088.983
|1 YNETHX to INR
₹336,985.6637
|1 YNETHX to IDR
Rp63,287,366.9232
|1 YNETHX to KRW
₩5,406,903.8968
|1 YNETHX to PHP
₱224,721.4513
|1 YNETHX to EGP
￡E.187,467.3368
|1 YNETHX to BRL
R$21,618.968
|1 YNETHX to CAD
C$5,327.5314
|1 YNETHX to BDT
৳471,679.5554
|1 YNETHX to NGN
₦5,911,977.0367
|1 YNETHX to UAH
₴160,945.4957
|1 YNETHX to VES
Bs474,845.19
|1 YNETHX to CLP
$3,756,295.69
|1 YNETHX to PKR
Rs1,094,537.4656
|1 YNETHX to KZT
₸2,099,240.3981
|1 YNETHX to THB
฿126,586.7787
|1 YNETHX to TWD
NT$115,545.6629
|1 YNETHX to AED
د.إ14,168.1451
|1 YNETHX to CHF
Fr3,127.0293
|1 YNETHX to HKD
HK$30,305.1605
|1 YNETHX to MAD
.د.م35,208.0336
|1 YNETHX to MXN
$72,809.5958
|1 YNETHX to PLN
zł14,438.3822
|1 YNETHX to RON
лв17,140.7532
|1 YNETHX to SEK
kr37,755.9834
|1 YNETHX to BGN
лв6,601.5063
|1 YNETHX to HUF
Ft1,350,760.8417
|1 YNETHX to CZK
Kč83,001.395
|1 YNETHX to KWD
د.ك1,181.32218
|1 YNETHX to ILS
₪13,087.1967