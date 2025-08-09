YokaiSwap Price (YOK)
YokaiSwap (YOK) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of YokaiSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YokaiSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YokaiSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YokaiSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+40.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YokaiSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.41%
-0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YokaiSwap is a next generation interoperable, decentralized trading platform and the first to come from the Nervos network. This DEX (Decentralized Exchange) have AMM (Automated Market Maker) protocol integration which would be essential for priced assets to be algorithmically and efficiently swapped for user to smart contract transactions. YokaiSwap also have Yield Farming and Staking so you can earn passive income after trading. Yokai is actually one of the first projects that received financial backing from inNervation, which is a fund created out of the CMB International and Nervos Network partnership.
