Yoko (YOKO) Information Yoko.live is a no-code platform for creating AI agents on FTM/Sonic. Our mission is to empower non-technical creators and simplify AI agent creation to a three-minute process. Users can train agents with inputs like Reddit or PDF files. We use NFTs for agent control and asset management. Yoko features a bonding curve for AI-generated coins, combining AI with memes and offering token utility for $YOKO. Explore our website and join us on X and Telegram. Official Website: https://yoko.live/ Whitepaper: https://yoko.live/protocol Buy YOKO Now!

Yoko (YOKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yoko (YOKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.03K $ 18.03K $ 18.03K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 410.00M $ 410.00M $ 410.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.96K $ 43.96K $ 43.96K All-Time High: $ 0.00915937 $ 0.00915937 $ 0.00915937 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003142 $ 0.00003142 $ 0.00003142 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Yoko (YOKO) price

Yoko (YOKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yoko (YOKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YOKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YOKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YOKO's tokenomics, explore YOKO token's live price!

