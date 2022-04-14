You Held (POV) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into You Held (POV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
You Held (POV) Information

POV is what your life looks like after the bull run. Only the holders who hold out long enough and are diligent reap the big rewards and become the celebrated memecoin millionaires. POV is #1 hashtag on social media and is used by everyone, everywhere. partnerships with crypto millionaires, crypto influencers or even people in the porn industry are conceivable, as they all use POV. POV in itself is universal, it adds the important crypto addition of you held, as only the right holders reap the rewards.

Official Website:
https://www.povyouheld.fun/

You Held (POV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for You Held (POV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 234.56K
Total Supply:
$ 999.18M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.18M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 234.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00293683
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00023448
You Held (POV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of You Held (POV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of POV tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many POV tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand POV's tokenomics, explore POV token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.