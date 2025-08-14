What is Your Futures Exchange (YFX)

YFX (Your Futures Exchange) is a completely transparent decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. All funds are managed by smart contracts. The platform cannot operate any funds of users. All smart contract codes are open source and audited and attacked by professional institutions. verification. Through smart contracts, users can deposit funds and withdraw their funds at any time. YFX is a cross-chain decentralized perpetual contract trading platform based on Ethereum, TRON, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi Ecological Chain, OKEx public chain, and Polkadot, providing up to 100 times leverage to trade BTC, ETH and other assets . The platform adopts the leading QIC-AMM market maker pool trading method to provide users with extremely high liquidity and extremely low trading slippage. Support trading based on HT, USDT, ETH, BTC and other currencies issued by Huobi Ecochain as margin, including currency-based contracts of BTC, ETH, BNB, forward contracts of USDT, and mixed contracts with other Tokens as margin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Resource Official Website

Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Your Futures Exchange (YFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YFX token's extensive tokenomics now!