Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Information

YFX (Your Futures Exchange) is a completely transparent decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. All funds are managed by smart contracts. The platform cannot operate any funds of users. All smart contract codes are open source and audited and attacked by professional institutions. verification. Through smart contracts, users can deposit funds and withdraw their funds at any time. YFX is a cross-chain decentralized perpetual contract trading platform based on Ethereum, TRON, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi Ecological Chain, OKEx public chain, and Polkadot, providing up to 100 times leverage to trade BTC, ETH and other assets . The platform adopts the leading QIC-AMM market maker pool trading method to provide users with extremely high liquidity and extremely low trading slippage. Support trading based on HT, USDT, ETH, BTC and other currencies issued by Huobi Ecochain as margin, including currency-based contracts of BTC, ETH, BNB, forward contracts of USDT, and mixed contracts with other Tokens as margin.