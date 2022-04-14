Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Your Futures Exchange (YFX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Information

YFX (Your Futures Exchange) is a completely transparent decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. All funds are managed by smart contracts. The platform cannot operate any funds of users. All smart contract codes are open source and audited and attacked by professional institutions. verification. Through smart contracts, users can deposit funds and withdraw their funds at any time. YFX is a cross-chain decentralized perpetual contract trading platform based on Ethereum, TRON, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi Ecological Chain, OKEx public chain, and Polkadot, providing up to 100 times leverage to trade BTC, ETH and other assets . The platform adopts the leading QIC-AMM market maker pool trading method to provide users with extremely high liquidity and extremely low trading slippage. Support trading based on HT, USDT, ETH, BTC and other currencies issued by Huobi Ecochain as margin, including currency-based contracts of BTC, ETH, BNB, forward contracts of USDT, and mixed contracts with other Tokens as margin.

Official Website:
https://www.yfx.com/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Your Futures Exchange (YFX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 14.00M
$ 14.00M$ 14.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 225.03K
$ 225.03K$ 225.03K
All-Time High:
$ 0.998571
$ 0.998571$ 0.998571
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00389272
$ 0.00389272$ 0.00389272
Current Price:
$ 0.01607382
$ 0.01607382$ 0.01607382

Your Futures Exchange (YFX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Your Futures Exchange (YFX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YFX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YFX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YFX's tokenomics, explore YFX token's live price!

YFX Price Prediction

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.