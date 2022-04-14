your new savings (SAVINGS) Tokenomics
What is $savings?
Savings (your new savings) is a meme community on solana parodying the state of current savings accounts and banks in real life, offering an onchain alternative
Our mission
The mission is a 69,420%+ APY as a huge contrast to real savings accounts that typically top out at 5% APY and suffer from inflation taking most if not all gains.
Where can i learn more?
Website: https://savingsonsol.com/
X account: https://x.com/savingsonsoll
X community: https://x.com/i/communities/1959293495103111634
your new savings (SAVINGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of your new savings (SAVINGS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAVINGS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAVINGS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
