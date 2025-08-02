What is your outie (OUTIE)

$outie is a meme coin derived from the hit Apple TV show "Severance." The "Your outie..." meme is unique because it can be applied to any situation, whether good or bad, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Launched on February 13th, 2025, via pump.fun, the project was initially abandoned by its original "developer." However, a passionate community quickly formed, determined to celebrate the meme and keep its spirit alive instead of letting it fall by the wayside. Our mission is to continue growing the community and expanding our reach by applying to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that $outie remains a vibrant and engaging part of the meme coin ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

your outie (OUTIE) Resource Official Website

your outie (OUTIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of your outie (OUTIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OUTIE token's extensive tokenomics now!