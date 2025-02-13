your outie (OUTIE) Tokenomics
your outie (OUTIE) Information
$outie is a meme coin derived from the hit Apple TV show "Severance." The "Your outie..." meme is unique because it can be applied to any situation, whether good or bad, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Launched on February 13th, 2025, via pump.fun, the project was initially abandoned by its original "developer." However, a passionate community quickly formed, determined to celebrate the meme and keep its spirit alive instead of letting it fall by the wayside. Our mission is to continue growing the community and expanding our reach by applying to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that $outie remains a vibrant and engaging part of the meme coin ecosystem.
your outie (OUTIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for your outie (OUTIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
your outie (OUTIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of your outie (OUTIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OUTIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OUTIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OUTIE's tokenomics, explore OUTIE token's live price!
OUTIE Price Prediction
Want to know where OUTIE might be heading? Our OUTIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.