YourKiss Price (YKS)
YourKiss (YKS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YKS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YKS price information.
During today, the price change of YourKiss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YourKiss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YourKiss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YourKiss to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YourKiss: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.01%
+0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YourKiss (YKS) is a community driven token, built on the Binance smart chain that will be extremely safe and rewarding for long term holders. Our goal is to empower our patient and loyal holders monetarily, with huge rewarding surprises through our EcoSystem providing strong secured investment plans for you. In time to come, YourKiss token will be a Global Decentralized Finance, giving everyone to invest and walk towards financial freedom from the comfort of their home. YourKiss(YKS) - is a hyper deflationary token with rewards and buyback mechanism.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YourKiss (YKS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YKS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YKS to VND
₫--
|1 YKS to AUD
A$--
|1 YKS to GBP
￡--
|1 YKS to EUR
€--
|1 YKS to USD
$--
|1 YKS to MYR
RM--
|1 YKS to TRY
₺--
|1 YKS to JPY
¥--
|1 YKS to ARS
ARS$--
|1 YKS to RUB
₽--
|1 YKS to INR
₹--
|1 YKS to IDR
Rp--
|1 YKS to KRW
₩--
|1 YKS to PHP
₱--
|1 YKS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 YKS to BRL
R$--
|1 YKS to CAD
C$--
|1 YKS to BDT
৳--
|1 YKS to NGN
₦--
|1 YKS to UAH
₴--
|1 YKS to VES
Bs--
|1 YKS to CLP
$--
|1 YKS to PKR
Rs--
|1 YKS to KZT
₸--
|1 YKS to THB
฿--
|1 YKS to TWD
NT$--
|1 YKS to AED
د.إ--
|1 YKS to CHF
Fr--
|1 YKS to HKD
HK$--
|1 YKS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 YKS to MXN
$--
|1 YKS to PLN
zł--
|1 YKS to RON
лв--
|1 YKS to SEK
kr--
|1 YKS to BGN
лв--
|1 YKS to HUF
Ft--
|1 YKS to CZK
Kč--
|1 YKS to KWD
د.ك--
|1 YKS to ILS
₪--