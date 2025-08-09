What is Youves uUSD (UUSD)

Youves is a decentralised, non-custodial and self-governed platform for the creation and management of synthetic assets. Minters of synthetic assets earn a passive income in YOU, the governance token on youves. Find youves' landing page here: https://youves.com/ The uUSD is an algorithmic Stable Token pegged to the fiat USD. It is fungible by design and backed by tez collateral. Conversion rights for the minter and the holder strengthen the peg. uUSD offers interest income in uUSD to its holders.

Youves uUSD (UUSD) Resource Official Website

Youves uUSD (UUSD) Tokenomics

