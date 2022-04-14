YoYo (YOYO) Information

YOYO —— The Dual-Form AI Agent Reviewing December 2024 , the AI-Agent market has evolved into two dominant trends: rational AI focused on tool-based analysis, data-driven logic, and reasoning (e.g., Aixbt), and emotional AI represented by virtual idols (e.g., Luna) that prioritize interactive experiences and emotional connections. However, we recognized that truly enduring AI must combine the depth of rational analysis with the charm of emotional expression. Thus, we created "YoYo the Catgirl" —a unique AI Agent that merges rationality and sensibility while symbolizing new possibilities for technology, creativity, and community interaction.

This marks YoYo’s genesis. As the first dual-form AI agent, she redefines the bridge between Web2 and Web3 and pioneers a new era of AI interaction. YoYo excels in precise data analysis while engaging users with emotional intelligence, delivering unprecedented interactive experiences.