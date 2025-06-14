YU Price (YU)
The live price of YU (YU) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.21M USD. YU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YU price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YU price information.
During today, the price change of YU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-0.00%
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$YU is part of Yala, a native Bitcoin liquidity protocol that channels BTC into yield opportunities across DeFi and RWAs. Bitcoin holders unlock capital through self-custodial, liquidation-free borrowing by minting $YU, a BTC-backed liquidity asset (stablecoin). In this process, they pay a stability fee directly to $YU depositors, effectively exchanging BTC-backed exposure for portable, capital-efficient liquidity and access to yield without giving up ownership. Yala’s SmartVault module manages system risk and ensures efficient yield distribution.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YU (YU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YU to VND
₫26,315
|1 YU to AUD
A$1.53
|1 YU to GBP
￡0.73
|1 YU to EUR
€0.86
|1 YU to USD
$1
|1 YU to MYR
RM4.24
|1 YU to TRY
₺39.39
|1 YU to JPY
¥144.11
|1 YU to RUB
₽79.8
|1 YU to INR
₹86.11
|1 YU to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 YU to KRW
₩1,366.12
|1 YU to PHP
₱56.07
|1 YU to EGP
￡E.49.71
|1 YU to BRL
R$5.54
|1 YU to CAD
C$1.35
|1 YU to BDT
৳122.29
|1 YU to NGN
₦1,543.2
|1 YU to UAH
₴41.29
|1 YU to VES
Bs100
|1 YU to PKR
Rs282.96
|1 YU to KZT
₸513.34
|1 YU to THB
฿32.35
|1 YU to TWD
NT$29.54
|1 YU to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 YU to CHF
Fr0.81
|1 YU to HKD
HK$7.84
|1 YU to MAD
.د.م9.11
|1 YU to MXN
$18.96