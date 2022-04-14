Yukie (YUKIE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yukie (YUKIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yukie (YUKIE) Information Yukie is a meme token on the Solana blockchain that encompasses Japanese culture, community and memes. The name 'Yukie' is deeply rooted in Japanese history, carrying meanings that encapsulate joy, purity, and blessings throughout time. Yukie herself is a cute little pomeranian 1kg ball of fur, living life to the fullest and intentionally causing the most havoc on the Solana blockchain since inception. Official Website: https://yukie.dog/ Buy YUKIE Now!

Yukie (YUKIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yukie (YUKIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.38K $ 7.38K $ 7.38K Total Supply: $ 999.64M $ 999.64M $ 999.64M Circulating Supply: $ 999.64M $ 999.64M $ 999.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.38K $ 7.38K $ 7.38K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Yukie (YUKIE) price

Yukie (YUKIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yukie (YUKIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YUKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YUKIE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YUKIE's tokenomics, explore YUKIE token's live price!

YUKIE Price Prediction

