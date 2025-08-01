What is Yumi ($YUMI)

Our project is about a dog named YUMI. The deployer of the project actually owns the dog in real life. The purpose of this project is to one give investors a safe community to invest in as well as sharing the funny, lovable videos and artwork of YUMI to the Solana ecosystem. We are currently working on a website update, and adding utility to our token through a collaborative partnership with a bigger token. We also are working on a game as well.

Yumi ($YUMI) Resource Official Website

Yumi ($YUMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Yumi ($YUMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $YUMI token's extensive tokenomics now!