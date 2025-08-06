Yummy Price (YUMMY)
Yummy (YUMMY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YUMMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YUMMY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUMMY price information.
During today, the price change of Yummy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yummy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yummy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yummy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+40.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+76.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yummy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+1.85%
-0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A unique token ecosystem that combines contract tax tokenomics with staking funds, a single token staking platform with includes stable asset staking (upcoming), and educational content to add value to all holders Unlike other tax/reflect tokens, Yummy's ecosystem is not solely powered by token volume or price. It has a $1.3M Growth Fund that generates $2,000-$3,000 a day through staking yields that is utilized to buyback (creating daily buying pressure) and burn Yummy tokens (reducing supply) To provide the opportunity for investors to earn passive income, Yummy has launched it's very own staking platform. The platform has a wide variety of single staking pools, vaults, partner pools, charity pools and several other options. Also the opportunity to stake stable assets. YummyDog NFT's launched late 2021 to provide additional APR boosts for users staking on the platform. Yummy has launched a stable coin known as the Yummy Dollar (YUSD) that will further fuel the Staking Ecosystem, increase daily Yummy buying pressure from the growth fund yield and gives investors a high APR stable asset staking option. Since the inception of Yummy V2 contract the team bought back and burned approximately $4,000 a day in tokens. More than $605,000 (60B tokens) have been burned this way as well as a Mega-Burn of $1.5M (150B) of unclaimed tokens. Over 58% of Yummy circulation has been burned since inception and supply will continue to be reduced weekly through strategic buy backs. The entire team (including the CEO) are extremely active on Telegram and always around to answer questions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Yummy (YUMMY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YUMMY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YUMMY to VND
₫--
|1 YUMMY to AUD
A$--
|1 YUMMY to GBP
￡--
|1 YUMMY to EUR
€--
|1 YUMMY to USD
$--
|1 YUMMY to MYR
RM--
|1 YUMMY to TRY
₺--
|1 YUMMY to JPY
¥--
|1 YUMMY to ARS
ARS$--
|1 YUMMY to RUB
₽--
|1 YUMMY to INR
₹--
|1 YUMMY to IDR
Rp--
|1 YUMMY to KRW
₩--
|1 YUMMY to PHP
₱--
|1 YUMMY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 YUMMY to BRL
R$--
|1 YUMMY to CAD
C$--
|1 YUMMY to BDT
৳--
|1 YUMMY to NGN
₦--
|1 YUMMY to UAH
₴--
|1 YUMMY to VES
Bs--
|1 YUMMY to CLP
$--
|1 YUMMY to PKR
Rs--
|1 YUMMY to KZT
₸--
|1 YUMMY to THB
฿--
|1 YUMMY to TWD
NT$--
|1 YUMMY to AED
د.إ--
|1 YUMMY to CHF
Fr--
|1 YUMMY to HKD
HK$--
|1 YUMMY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 YUMMY to MXN
$--
|1 YUMMY to PLN
zł--
|1 YUMMY to RON
лв--
|1 YUMMY to SEK
kr--
|1 YUMMY to BGN
лв--
|1 YUMMY to HUF
Ft--
|1 YUMMY to CZK
Kč--
|1 YUMMY to KWD
د.ك--
|1 YUMMY to ILS
₪--