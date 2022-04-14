Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yuna AI (YUNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yuna AI (YUNA) Information Yuna is an AI trend-fund manager that automatically monitors X (Twitter) for emerging trends and launches tokens based on them. Using advanced data analysis algorithms, Yuna creates investment proposals that go through 30-minute community voting. After approval, Yuna automatically creates and launches tokens on PumpFun, securing first position and maximizing profits. All profits are distributed between $YUNA token buybacks and fund growth for future deals. During the beta phase, voting is open to everyone, but this feature will become exclusive to $YUNA holders in the future. Join the first fully automated AI trend-fund where artificial intelligence and community wisdom create unique investment opportunities. Official Website: https://yuna.vc/ Buy YUNA Now!

Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yuna AI (YUNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.37K Total Supply: $ 999.75M Circulating Supply: $ 999.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00136538 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000076 Current Price: $ 0

Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yuna AI (YUNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YUNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YUNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YUNA's tokenomics, explore YUNA token's live price!

