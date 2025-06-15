YUPFUN Token Price (YUPFUN)
The live price of YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) today is 0.00017745 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 177.39K USD. YUPFUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YUPFUN Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YUPFUN Token price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YUPFUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUPFUN price information.
During today, the price change of YUPFUN Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YUPFUN Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YUPFUN Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YUPFUN Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YUPFUN Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+0.28%
-2.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YUPFUN is a Solana-based meme and DeFi project that fuses viral meme culture with real decentralized finance utility. It aims to create a fun, community-driven ecosystem where users can trade, stake, and bridge tokens seamlessly across multiple liquidity pools and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like BitStorage.finance Raydium, Orca, Meteora, PumpSwap, MintMe.com. YUPFUN isn't just about memes — it's about empowering the community with real ownership through fair launch mechanics, liquidity incentives, and cross-chain accessibility. The project also promotes creative engagement by encouraging users to create and share memes, art, and participate in community-driven events to grow the YUPFUN brand. With no VC backing, no private sales, and no hidden agendas, YUPFUN represents a true decentralized, permissionless movement blending entertainment with real blockchain functionality.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YUPFUN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YUPFUN to VND
₫4.66959675
|1 YUPFUN to AUD
A$0.0002714985
|1 YUPFUN to GBP
￡0.0001295385
|1 YUPFUN to EUR
€0.000152607
|1 YUPFUN to USD
$0.00017745
|1 YUPFUN to MYR
RM0.000752388
|1 YUPFUN to TRY
₺0.0069897555
|1 YUPFUN to JPY
¥0.0255723195
|1 YUPFUN to RUB
₽0.0141551865
|1 YUPFUN to INR
₹0.0152802195
|1 YUPFUN to IDR
Rp2.909015928
|1 YUPFUN to KRW
₩0.242417994
|1 YUPFUN to PHP
₱0.0099496215
|1 YUPFUN to EGP
￡E.0.0088210395
|1 YUPFUN to BRL
R$0.000983073
|1 YUPFUN to CAD
C$0.0002395575
|1 YUPFUN to BDT
৳0.0217003605
|1 YUPFUN to NGN
₦0.27384084
|1 YUPFUN to UAH
₴0.0073269105
|1 YUPFUN to VES
Bs0.017745
|1 YUPFUN to PKR
Rs0.050211252
|1 YUPFUN to KZT
₸0.091092183
|1 YUPFUN to THB
฿0.005745831
|1 YUPFUN to TWD
NT$0.005241873
|1 YUPFUN to AED
د.إ0.0006512415
|1 YUPFUN to CHF
Fr0.0001437345
|1 YUPFUN to HKD
HK$0.001391208
|1 YUPFUN to MAD
.د.م0.0016165695
|1 YUPFUN to MXN
$0.003364452