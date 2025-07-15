What is YURU COIN (YURU)

YURU COIN is a community-driven utility meme token operating on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by Japan’s long-standing national mascot event, the Yuru-Chara Grand Prix, the project combines local cultural expression with decentralized technology. YURU COIN is designed to facilitate user participation in regional revitalization programs, community voting, NFT campaigns, and gamified digital engagement activities. Unlike typical meme coins, it aims to provide utility across a wide range of Web3 applications while remaining accessible to mainstream users. It supports functions such as token-based mascot popularity contests, reward systems, digital collectible trading, and real-world promotional campaigns involving local governments and businesses. YURU COIN bridges the gap between character fandom and blockchain ecosystems, acting as both a cultural and technological tool. It targets users from both the Web2 and Web3 communities, providing an easy on-ramp into crypto through familiar characters and a unique, purpose-driven ecosystem.

