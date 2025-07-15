YURU COIN Price (YURU)
YURU COIN (YURU) is currently trading at 0.605003 USD with a market cap of $ 4.58M USD. YURU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YURU to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of YURU COIN to USD was $ +0.04439869.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YURU COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YURU COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YURU COIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04439869
|+7.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YURU COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
+7.92%
+33.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YURU COIN is a community-driven utility meme token operating on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by Japan’s long-standing national mascot event, the Yuru-Chara Grand Prix, the project combines local cultural expression with decentralized technology. YURU COIN is designed to facilitate user participation in regional revitalization programs, community voting, NFT campaigns, and gamified digital engagement activities. Unlike typical meme coins, it aims to provide utility across a wide range of Web3 applications while remaining accessible to mainstream users. It supports functions such as token-based mascot popularity contests, reward systems, digital collectible trading, and real-world promotional campaigns involving local governments and businesses. YURU COIN bridges the gap between character fandom and blockchain ecosystems, acting as both a cultural and technological tool. It targets users from both the Web2 and Web3 communities, providing an easy on-ramp into crypto through familiar characters and a unique, purpose-driven ecosystem.
