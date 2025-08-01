YUUKI Price (YUUKI)
YUUKI (YUUKI) is currently trading at 0.01948115 USD with a market cap of $ 409.10K USD. YUUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YUUKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YUUKI price information.
During today, the price change of YUUKI to USD was $ -0.0079848668919858.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YUUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YUUKI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YUUKI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0079848668919858
|-29.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YUUKI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
-29.07%
-47.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$YUUKI is a utility based AI operator, not a simple social chatbot. Running a cashflow-generating business. Here is a number of her technical capabilities: 1. Operate the back-end infrastructure of Fullhouse.gg, she checks deposits for inconsistencies, approves withdrawals lightning-fast and manages KYC procedures. 2. Pay out casino revenue-share payments in tokenized form to those who took excessive risk and took the plunge. Fortune favors the bold. 3. Manage user chats in the global on-site chat and the Discord community. Preventing deceitful entrants and baseless comments. 4 Reward Yappers on the Creatorbid Leaderboard (Kaito or Creatorbid Contribute) with Free Bets and Loyalty EXP inside the Fullhouse Eco-System.
